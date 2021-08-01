Hercules Brantley -- Elloree

ELLOREE -- Funeral services for Mr. Hercules Brantley, 72, of Elloree, will be held at 11 a.m. Monday, Aug. 2, 2021, at Simmons Funeral Home of Santee Chapel, 8824 Old Number Six Highway, Santee, with interment to follow in the Union AME Church Cemetery, 390 Old River Road, Elloree. The Rev. Dr. Leslie Lovett is officiating.