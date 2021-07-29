Hercules Brantley -- Elloree

ELLOREE -- Mr. Hercules Brantley, 72, of Elloree, passed away Tuesday, July 27, 2021, at the Regional Medical Center, Orangeburg.

Arrangements are incomplete and will be announced later.

Friends may call Simmons Funeral Home of Santee.

Please adhere to all COVID-19 precautions.

Online condolences may be sent to www.simmonsfuneralhome.com.