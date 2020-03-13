Hercules Benjamin -- Orangeburg

ORANGEBURG – Funeral services for Mr. Hercules Benjamin, 66, of 1360 Windsor St., Orangeburg, will be held at 1:30 p.m. Saturday, March 14, 2020, at Bull Swamp Baptist Church, with Apostle Icelene Prince officiating. The Rev. Ephriam D. Stephens, pastor.
The casket will be placed in church at 12:30 p.m.
Burial will be in Fort Jackson National Cemetery.
Mr. Benjamin died Saturday, March 7, at his residence following an extended illness.
Viewing will be held from 1 to 8 p.m. Friday, March 13.
Friends may call at the residence of his sister, Carolyn King, 3805 Pate St., Orangeburg, and at Glover's Funeral Home.
