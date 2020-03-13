Hercules Benjamin -- Orangeburg
ORANGEBURG – Funeral services for Mr. Hercules Benjamin, 66, of 1360 Windsor St., Orangeburg, will be held at 1:30 p.m. Saturday, March 14, 2020, at Bull Swamp Baptist Church, with Apostle Icelene Prince officiating. The Rev. Ephriam D. Stephens, pastor.

The casket will be placed in church at 12:30 p.m.

Burial will be in Fort Jackson National Cemetery.

Mr. Benjamin died Saturday, March 7, at his residence following an extended illness.

Viewing will be held from 1 to 8 p.m. Friday, March 13.

Friends may call at the residence of his sister, Carolyn King, 3805 Pate St., Orangeburg, and at Glover's Funeral Home.

Service information

Mar 13
Visitation
Friday, March 13, 2020
1:00PM-8:00PM
Glover's Funeral Home
2562 Charleston Highway
Orangeburg, SC 29115
