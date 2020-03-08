Hercules Benjamin -- Orangeburg
Hercules Benjamin -- Orangeburg

ORANGEBURG -- Mr. Hercules Benjamin, 66, of 1360 Windsor St., Orangeburg, died Saturday, March 7, 2020, at his residence following an extended illness.

Arrangements are incomplete and will be announced later by Glover's Funeral Home. Friends may call at the residence of his sister, Carolyn King, 3805 Pate St., Orangeburg, and at Glover's Funeral Home.

To plant a tree in memory of Hercules Benjamin as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.

