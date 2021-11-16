BOWMAN -- Mr. Hercules Author Brown, 78, of 163 Baxley Road, passed away Monday, Nov. 15, 2021, at his residence.

Arrangements are incomplete and will be announced later by Simmons Funeral Home and Crematory of Orangeburg.

Family and friends may call the residence or Simmons Funeral Home and Crematory.

Please adhere to all COVID-19 precautions.

Online condolences may be sent simmonsfuneralhome.com,