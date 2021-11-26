Hercules Author Brown -- Bowman

BOWMAN -- Funeral services for Mr. Hercules Author Brown, 78, of 163 Baxley Road, Bowman, will be held at 11 a.m. Saturday, Nov. 27, 2021, at Simmons Funeral Home and Crematory, 2868 Columbia Road, Orangeburg, with interment to follow in the New Mount Zion Missionary Baptist Church Cemetery, Bowman. The Rev. Keshia Shuler-Johnson is officiating.
Mr. Brown passed away on Monday, Nov. 15, at his residence.
Visitation will be held from 1 to 7 p.m. Friday, Nov. 26.
Family and friends may call the residence or Simmons Funeral Home and Crematory.
Please adhere to all COVID-19 precautions.
Online condolences may be sent simmonsfuneralhome.com.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.