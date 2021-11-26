Hercules Author Brown -- Bowman

BOWMAN -- Funeral services for Mr. Hercules Author Brown, 78, of 163 Baxley Road, Bowman, will be held at 11 a.m. Saturday, Nov. 27, 2021, at Simmons Funeral Home and Crematory, 2868 Columbia Road, Orangeburg, with interment to follow in the New Mount Zion Missionary Baptist Church Cemetery, Bowman. The Rev. Keshia Shuler-Johnson is officiating.

Mr. Brown passed away on Monday, Nov. 15, at his residence.

Visitation will be held from 1 to 7 p.m. Friday, Nov. 26.

Family and friends may call the residence or Simmons Funeral Home and Crematory.

Please adhere to all COVID-19 precautions.

