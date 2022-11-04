 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Herbert Williams Brown -- Orangeburg

ORANGEBURG -- Mr. Herbert William Brown, 94, of 687 Redbank Road, Orangeburg, passed away Thursday, Nov. 3, 2022, at his residence.

Arrangements are incomplete and will be announced later.

Family and friends may visit the residence of his daughter, Ms. Valerie Brown Allen, 4396-A, Columbia Road, Orangeburg, or call Simmons Funeral Home and Crematory of Orangeburg.

Please adhere to all COVID-19 precautions, and masks are required when visiting the residence.

Online condolences may be expressed at www.simmonsfuneralhome.com.

