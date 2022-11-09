Herbert William Brown -- Orangeburg

ORANGEBURG -- Public viewing for Mr. Herbert William Brown, 94, of 687 Red Bank Road, Orangeburg, will be held from 10 a.m. to 6: p.m. Wednesday, Nov. 9, 2022. The family will also have a farewell ceremony beginning 2 p.m. Wednesday, Nov. 9, at Mr. Brown's residence, 687 Red Bank Road, Orangeburg.

Herbert William Brown was born on May 13, 1928, in Detroit, Michigan, to Allie Brown and Fannie Hubbard Brown. He gained his wings on Thursday, Nov. 3, in Orangeburg.

Mr. Brown attended Zion Elementary and High Schools, both Rosenwald schools in Jamison. Following high school, he would serve in the United States Army, stationed at Fort Sill, Oklahoma, and later complete some courses in mechanical engineering technology at South Carolina State College (now University).

During his long life on this earth, Mr. Brown engaged in several occupations. For the first half of his career, he enjoyed farming and raising cattle. He later worked as a mechanic and truck driver for T.L. Bozard Trucking and became a co-partner with his father-in-law in a small retail operation. He moved forward from Bozard Trucking to teach automotive mechanics at Burke High School in Charleston for 10 years beginning in 1971. He returned to farming afterwards and continued to do so for many years in a semi-retirement mode. He joined Zion Methodist Church in Jamison (now North Orangeburg Methodist Church) at an early age and attended for many years until mobility issues prevented him from doing so.

Preceding him in death are his wife, Irene Pressley Brown; his daughter, Gwendolyn Brown Martin; and his brother and sister-in-law, Leroy Bradford Brown Sr., M.D., and Ola Watkins Brown. He is survived by his children, Larry Brown, Violettee “Vi” Brown, Valerie Brown Allen, Percell Dickson, and Alison Dickson; seven grandchildren; five great-grandchildren; and his uncle-brother, Joseph “Jack” Hubbard; along with an extended list of family members and friends.

Family and friends may visit the residence of his daughter, Ms. Valerie Brown Allen, 4396-A, Columbia Road, Orangeburg, or call Simmons Funeral Home and Crematory of Orangeburg.

