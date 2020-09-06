Herbert R. Duley -- Orangeburg

Enjoy more articles from Orangeburg's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access

ORANGEBURG -- Memorial services for Mr. Herbert Randy Duley, 57, of 4011 Wagon Road, Orangeburg, will be held at 1 p.m. Tuesday, Sept. 8, 2020, at Simmons Funeral Home and Crematory, Orangeburg, with Elder Levon Mintz officiating.