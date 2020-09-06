 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Herbert R. Duley -- Orangeburg
0 comments

Herbert R. Duley -- Orangeburg

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}
Herbert R. Duley

ORANGEBURG -- Memorial services for Mr. Herbert Randy Duley, 57, of 4011 Wagon Road, Orangeburg, will be held at 1 p.m. Tuesday, Sept. 8, 2020, at Simmons Funeral Home and Crematory, Orangeburg, with Elder Levon Mintz officiating.

Mr. Duley passed away on Monday, Aug. 31.

Please adhere to all COVID-19 precautions.

Online condolences may be sent to www.simmonsfuneralhome.com.

Tags

Obituaries Newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
Load comments

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News