Herbert Lewis Patrick -- St. George

Herbie was born June 23, 1936, a son of the late William Franklin Patrick Sr. and Hazel Dukes Patrick. He was a graduate of St. George High School and retired from the Charleston Naval Shipyard. He enjoyed helping many people out as their handyman and was a member of the St. George Lions Club. He was a lifelong and faithful member of Memorial Baptist Church, where he was a member of the Wilson Patrick Sunday School Class and was treasurer. He was predeceased by siblings, William Patrick, Dudley Patrick, Tommy Patrick, Eddie Patrick, Keith Patrick, Margaret Mims and Janet Bessinger.