Herbert Johnson -- Clarksville, Tenn.

CLARKSVILLE, Tenn. -- Funeral services for Mr. Herbert Johnson, 71, of Clarksville, Tenn., and formerly of Orangeburg, will be held at 1 p.m. Saturday, March 6, 2021, at Simmons Funeral Home and Crematory Chapel, 2868 Columbia Road, Orangeburg, with interment to follow in Hickory Hill Baptist Church Cemetery, Neeses.

Mr. Johnson was born Nov. 11, 1949. He passed away Monday, Feb. 22, at his residence.

Visitation will be held from 2 to 7 p.m. Friday, March 5.

Friends may call Simmons Funeral Home and Crematory of Orangeburg.

Please adhere to all COVID-19 precautions.

