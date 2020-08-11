You have permission to edit this article.
Herbert Cummings Jr. -- St. George
Herbert Cummings Jr. -- St. George

ST. GEORGE -- Herbert Cummings Jr., 67, passed away Aug. 7, 2020, at his residence.

Viewing will be held from 3 to 6 p.m. at the funeral home and graveside service will be held at 11 a.m. Thursday August 13, 2020 in Sharon Memorial Cemetery, Givhans.

Services are entrusted to Brown & Son Funeral Home, 5901 W. Jim Bilton Blvd., St. George (843-563-4332).

