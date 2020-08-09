You have permission to edit this article.
Herbert Cummings Jr. -- Ridgeville
Herbert Cummings Jr. -- Ridgeville

RIDGEVILLE -- Herbert Cummings Jr., of Ridgeville, passed away on Aug. 7, 2020, at his residence. Services are incomplete at this time.

Services are entrusted to Brown & Son Funeral Home, 5901 West Jim Bilton Boulevard, St. George, SC 29477 (843) 563-4332.

