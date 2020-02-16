Herbert 'Azel' Keitt Jr. -- Cope

COPE -- Mr. Herbert “Azel” Keitt Jr., 66, of Cope passed away on Thursday, Feb. 13, 2020.
A Celebration of Life service will be held at a later date.
Mr. Azel was born on Oct. 22, 1953, in Orangeburg. He was the son of the late Herbert Keitt Sr. and the late Vivian Brickle Keitt. Mr. Azel worked several years at Ethyl. He retired from The Times and Democrat and from Piggly Wiggly. He was predeceased by his sister, Susan Dukes.
Survivors include his children, Dorethea DeWitt (Billy), Christopher Stubbs (Kimberly), Derrick Keitt), Alexandria Lewis (Jason), Shane Jolly; five grandchildren; stepmother, Joan Keitt; sisters, June Williams (Charles), Tina McDaniel; brother-in-law, Grover Dukes and a number of nieces, nephews, great nieces and great nephews.
