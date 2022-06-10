Henry Wayne Davis -- Neeses

NEESES -- Henry Wayne Davis, 71, of Neeses, passed away on Thursday, June 9, 2022, surrounded by his family after an extended illness.

Funeral services will be held at 3 p.m. Sunday, June 12, at Mount Beulah Pentecostal Holiness Church in Neeses, with the Rev. Samuel Leonard officiating.

The casket will be placed in the church one hour before the service. Burial will follow in the church cemetery. The family will receive friends from 6 to 8 p.m. Saturday at Culler-McAlhany Funeral Home in North.

Pallbearers will be Ronnie Davis, Brian Davis, Keith Hoover, Daniel Jackson, Joey Freeman and Brad Mercer. Honorary pallbearers will be crew members from K&W Logging and 4 Pines Logging.

Wayne was born Sept. 25, 1950, to the late Samuel and Betty Walling Davis of Neeses. Wayne was a retired logger and worked for several different logging companies until he and his son Kevin started their own business, K&W Logging in 2001. Wayne loved being in the woods and working alongside both his sons, Kevin and Jeff, in the logging industry. Wayne was a member of Mount Beulah Pentecostal Holiness Church.

Wayne was married to his sweetheart, Barbara Hoover Davis, on April 2, 1971. They were married for over 51 years. Together they had and raised three children. He loved being Papa to all his babies.

Survivors include his wife, Barbara Davis; children, Kevin (Amy) Davis, Melissa Davis DiFino and Jeffrey (Bethany) Davis; seven grandchildren, Grant (Heidi) Cook, Amanda DiFino (Brandon Knotts), Justin DiFino (Cindel Cape), Jedidiah Davis (Nicki Maxwell), Hunter Davis, Chelsea Davis and Charlee Jean Davis; great-grandchildren, Jordan DiFino, Madison Hoover, Cade Cook, Gage Cook, Mary Jane Turner and Joey DiFino; a sister, Barbara Hutto; a brother, Jerry Davis; and a host of nieces and nephews. He was predeceased by his sisters, Patty Davis and Janice Davis.

The family would like to thank everyone for the outpouring of support throughout Wayne's illness, and a special thank you to the staff of Amedisys Home Care and Amedisys Hospice for their amazing care during this time.

Culler-McAlhany Funeral Home (www.mcalhanyfuneralhome.com) in North is in charge of arrangements.