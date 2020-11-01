Henry Washington 'Bowman Town Henry' Lewis -- Bowman

BOWMAN -- Funeral services for Mr. Henry Washington “Bowman Town Henry” Lewis, 99, of 630 Laura St., Bowman, will be held at 11 a.m. Monday, Nov. 2, 2020, at Simmons Funeral Home and Crematory Chapel, 2868 Columbia Road, Orangeburg, with interment to follow at Sandy Run Cemetery, Bowman. The Rev. Sheri White is officiating.

In an effort to adhere to COVID-19 precautions regarding social distancing, the family requests that you do not visit the residence; however, condolences may be expressed via telephone to his wife, Mrs. Alliene Lewis, at 803-829-2427, or Simmons Funeral Home and Crematory of Orangeburg. Online condolences may be sent to www.simmonsfuneralhome.com.