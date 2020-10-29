 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Henry Washington 'Bowman Town Henry' Lewis -- Bowman
0 comments

Henry Washington 'Bowman Town Henry' Lewis -- Bowman

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}

BOWMAN -- Mr. Henry Washington “Bowman Town Henry” Lewis, 99, of 630 Laura St., Bowman, passed away Tuesday, Oct. 27, 2020, at the Regional Medical Center, Orangeburg.

Arrangements are incomplete and will be announced later.

In an effort to adhere to COVID-19 precautions regarding social distancing, the family requests that you do not visit the residence; however, condolences may be expressed via telephone to his wife, Mrs. Alliene Lewis, at 803-829-2427, or Simmons Funeral Home and Crematory of Orangeburg.

Online condolences may be sent to www.simmonsfuneralhome.com.

Tags

Obituaries Newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
Load comments

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News