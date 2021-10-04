Henry Timrod “Rod” Stroman Jr.-- Orangeburg

Mr. Stroman was born on Dec. 9, 1944, in Orangeburg. He was the son of the late Henry Timrod Stroman Sr. and the late Carolyn Jones Stroman. He served his country in the United States Air Force. He graduated Orangeburg High School and attended Wofford College, where he was a member of the Kappa Alpha Order. Mr. Stroman was a pilot with Eastern Airlines for over 27 years, with Kiwi Airlines from 1991-1999 and a flight simulator certifier with Delta Airlines until he retired. He was a member of the Orangeburg County Fair Board, and a former member of Ducks Unlimited. He was a very active member of Mid-Carolina Gun Club. He was inducted into the S.C. Hall of Fame of Skeet Shooters. Mr. Stroman was an avid golfer, and enjoyed being a fishing guide in Santee. He truly loved the outdoors.