Henry Tillman Bozard -- Orangeburg

ORANGEBURG -- Henry Tillman Bozard, 94, of Orangeburg, passed away Aug. 31, 2020. He was the husband of the late Barbara Beatrice Smith Bozard.

Graveside services will be held at 2 p.m. Wednesday, Sept. 2, in Memorial Park Cemetery, with the Rev. Ryan Tucker officiating. Family will receive friends at their residence Tuesday afternoon. CDC guidelines for the COVID-19 virus and social distancing will be observed during the service and visitation. ALL visitors WILL be required to wear masks.

Henry was born in Orangeburg to the late Eukie Alphonso Bozard and Virginia Lucille Popwell Bozard. He served in the United States Navy during World War II. Before retiring, he owned and operated Henry Bozard Heating and Cooling. Henry was a member of VFW Post 2779 since 1956 and served as state commander from 2004-2005 and was a member of First Baptist Church of Orangeburg.

Survivors include his son, Timrod Bozard (Georgia); daughters, Scarlett Bozard Toole of Orangeburg, Mindy Schnieder of Charleston, and Suzanne Cramer (Bryan) of Orangeburg; brother, Paul Bozard (John) of Boone North Carolina; and a number of grandchildren, great-grandchildren and great-great-grandchildren.

Memorials may be made to First Baptist Church, 1240 Russell St., Orangeburg, SC 29115.

Online condolences may be expressed at www.dukesharleyfuneralhome.com.