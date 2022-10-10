Henry Summers -- Bowman

BOWMAN -- Funeral services for Mr. Henry Summers, 92, of 131 Porcher Way, Bowman, will be held at 11 a.m., Tuesday, Oct. 11, 2022, at Shady Grove Family Life Center, 9140 Charleston Hwy, St. George, with interment to follow in Belleville Memorial Gardens, Orangeburg. The Rev. Leonard Huggins is officiating.

Mr. Summers passed away Thursday, Sept. 29, 2022, at his residence.

Visitation will be held on Monday, Oct. 10, 2022, from 1 to 6:00 p.m.

Family and friends may visit the residence of his wife, Mrs. Edith Summers, 131 Porcher Way, Bowman, or call Simmons Funeral Home and Crematory of Orangeburg.

Please adhere to all COVID-19 precautions, and masks are required during visitation and funeral services.

Online condolences may be expressed at www.simmonsfuneralhome.com