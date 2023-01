ST. MATTHEWS --Henry "Shorty" Curry Jr. 68, of 70 Ridgecrest Court, St. Matthews, passed away on Sunday, Jan. 8, at his residence.

Funeral arrangements are incomplete at this time and will be announced at a later date.

The family requests that all those wishing to express condolences at the residence please wear a mask.

Arrangements entrusted to Jenkins Funeral Services of St. Matthews