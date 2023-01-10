 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Henry "Shorty" Curry Jr. -- St. Matthews

Henry "Shorty" Curry Jr.

ST. MATTHEWS -- Funeral services for Deacon Henry "Shorty" Curry Jr. will be held at 12 p.m. on Wednesday, Jan. 11, 2022 at Canaan Baptist Church in Lone Star, with the Rev. Eddie Jones officiating. Burial will follow in the church cemetery. The casket will be placed in the sanctuary at 11 a.m.

Viewing will be held on Tuesday, Jan. 10 from 3 p.m. to 7 p.m. at the funeral home. Masks are required at both the funeral home during viewing and during services.

Services have been entrusted to Jenkins Funeral Services of St. Matthews.

