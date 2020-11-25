Henry 'Shine' R. Hallman -- Orangeburg

ORANGEBURG -- Henry “Shine” R. Hallman, 89, went to be with his Lord and Savior on Monday, Nov. 23, 2020.
Mr. Hallman was born on July 22, 1931, the son of the late Henry S. Hallman and Tessie Wactor Hallman. He served in the United States Army National Guard. Mr. Henry was a member of Four Holes Baptist Church in Orangeburg. He was predeceased by his wife, Margie Hallman; a son, Kenny Hallman; stepchildren, Debbie Carlton Aston and James “Butch” Carlton.
Survivors include his son, Jeff Hallman (Marcia); granddaughter, Misty Carlton Girts (Jonathan); three grandsons, David Hallman, Justin Hallman, Player Aston; five great-grandchildren; and a number a nieces and nephews.
A memorial service will be held at 11 a.m. Saturday, Nov. 28, at Four Holes Baptist Church, 1622 Four Holes Road, Orangeburg. Pastor Greg Butler of Four Holes Baptist Church will be officiating. The family will receive friends from 10 to 11 a.m. prior to the memorial service. All must adhere to the COVID-19 guidelines set by the CDC, including the wearing of a face mask.
