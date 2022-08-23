 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Henry Sheppard Zeigler Sr. -- Orangeburg

ORANGEBURG -- Henry Sheppard Zeigler Sr., 84, of Orangeburg, passed away Aug. 22, 2022. He was married to the late Mary Louise Zeigler.

A graveside service will be held 4 p.m., Wednesday, Aug. 24, at Memorial Park Cemetery with the Rev. Jerry French officiating.

Visitation will be held at Dukes-Harley Funeral Home from 2:30 to 3:30 p.m. prior to the burial on Wednesday, Aug. 24.

Henry was born in Orangeburg to the late Luther Tim Zeigler and the late Carrie Elizabeth Kemmerlin Zeigler. He retired after many years working in construction as a pipefitterelder. He was a member of First Baptist Church, Orangeburg. Henry loved working on cars and riding motorcycles. He enjoyed spending time with his family, and loved taking them to the Orangeburg County Fair and to Daytona Beach.

Survivors include his daughter, Mary Pamela Livingston (John) and his son, Steve M. Zeigler (Sherry), stepdaughter, Melissa Antley Georgianna (Pete); stepsons, Doug Antley (Michelle) and Ryan Givens (Michelle); one brother, Horace Zeigler; 11 grandchildren; nine great-grandchildren and a number of nieces and nephews. In addition to his wife, he was also predeceased by a son, Henry S. Zeigler Jr.

Memorials may be made to First Baptist Church, 1240 Russell St., Orangeburg, SC 29115.

Online condolences may be expressed at www.dukesharleyfuneralhome.com or https:/www.facebook.comukes-Harley-Funeral-Home-and-Crematory-304968586272868

