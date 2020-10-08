 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Henry Sanders -- Orangeburg
0 comments

Henry Sanders -- Orangeburg

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}
Henry Sanders

ORANGEBURG -- Funeral services for Mr. Henry Sanders, 82, of Orangeburg, will be held at 2 p.m. Friday, Oct. 9, 2020, at Simmons Funeral Home Chapel and Crematory, 2868 Columbia Road, Orangeburg, with interment to follow in Heavenly Rest Memorial Park, Cordova. Apostle Carrie Seawright is officiating.

Mr. Sanders was born Oct. 5, 1937, in Fairfax, to the proud parents of Hubert Sanders Sr. and Lenora Parker-Sanders. Henry leaves to cherish his fond memories a wife, Barbara Sanders; three daughters, Shebia Sanders of Brooklyn, New York, April Sanders of Orangeburg and Hendrella (Ferlenski) Greene of Orangeburg; five grandchildren, Jaquan Robinson, I' Ayana Sanders, Fershanti Sanders-Greene, O Quandre Sanders, and Maya Sanders-Greene, all of Orangeburg; two great-grandchildren, Jasharria Robinson and JaQuarri Robinson, both of Orangeburg. Also, two brothers-in-law, Daniel Brown and Nathaniel (Cora) Brown; three sisters-in-law, Catherine Brown, and Emily Brown; and a special friend, Rosemary Baker.

Mr. Sanders passed away Friday, Oct. 2, at the Regional Medical Center, Orangeburg.

Public viewing will be held from noon to 7 p.m. Thursday, Oct. 8.

The family will be receiving visitors at 118 Willow Bay Drive, Orangeburg. Family and friends may call his daughters, April at 803-614-1380, and Hendrella at 803-747-8235, or Simmons Funeral Home and Crematory of Orangeburg.

Please adhere to all COVID-19 precautions.

Online condolences may be sent to www.simmonsfuneralhome.com.

Tags

Obituaries Newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
Load comments

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News