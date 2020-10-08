Henry Sanders -- Orangeburg

ORANGEBURG -- Funeral services for Mr. Henry Sanders, 82, of Orangeburg, will be held at 2 p.m. Friday, Oct. 9, 2020, at Simmons Funeral Home Chapel and Crematory, 2868 Columbia Road, Orangeburg, with interment to follow in Heavenly Rest Memorial Park, Cordova. Apostle Carrie Seawright is officiating.

Mr. Sanders was born Oct. 5, 1937, in Fairfax, to the proud parents of Hubert Sanders Sr. and Lenora Parker-Sanders. Henry leaves to cherish his fond memories a wife, Barbara Sanders; three daughters, Shebia Sanders of Brooklyn, New York, April Sanders of Orangeburg and Hendrella (Ferlenski) Greene of Orangeburg; five grandchildren, Jaquan Robinson, I' Ayana Sanders, Fershanti Sanders-Greene, O Quandre Sanders, and Maya Sanders-Greene, all of Orangeburg; two great-grandchildren, Jasharria Robinson and JaQuarri Robinson, both of Orangeburg. Also, two brothers-in-law, Daniel Brown and Nathaniel (Cora) Brown; three sisters-in-law, Catherine Brown, and Emily Brown; and a special friend, Rosemary Baker.

Mr. Sanders passed away Friday, Oct. 2, at the Regional Medical Center, Orangeburg.

Public viewing will be held from noon to 7 p.m. Thursday, Oct. 8.