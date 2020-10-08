Henry Sanders -- Orangeburg

ORANGEBURG -- Funeral services for Mr. Henry Sanders, 82, of Orangeburg, will be held at 2 p.m. Friday, Oct. 9, 2020, at Simmons Funeral Home Chapel and Crematory, 2868 Columbia Road, Orangeburg, with interment to follow in Heavenly Rest Memorial Park, Cordova. Apostle Carrie Seawright is officiating.
Mr. Sanders was born Oct. 5, 1937, in Fairfax, to the proud parents of Hubert Sanders Sr. and Lenora Parker-Sanders. Henry leaves to cherish his fond memories a wife, Barbara Sanders; three daughters, Shebia Sanders of Brooklyn, New York, April Sanders of Orangeburg and Hendrella (Ferlenski) Greene of Orangeburg; five grandchildren, Jaquan Robinson, I' Ayana Sanders, Fershanti Sanders-Greene, O Quandre Sanders, and Maya Sanders-Greene, all of Orangeburg; two great-grandchildren, Jasharria Robinson and JaQuarri Robinson, both of Orangeburg. Also, two brothers-in-law, Daniel Brown and Nathaniel (Cora) Brown; three sisters-in-law, Catherine Brown, and Emily Brown; and a special friend, Rosemary Baker.
Mr. Sanders passed away Friday, Oct. 2, at the Regional Medical Center, Orangeburg.
Public viewing will be held from noon to 7 p.m. Thursday, Oct. 8.
The family will be receiving visitors at 118 Willow Bay Drive, Orangeburg. Family and friends may call his daughters, April at 803-614-1380, and Hendrella at 803-747-8235, or Simmons Funeral Home and Crematory of Orangeburg.
Please adhere to all COVID-19 precautions.
Online condolences may be sent to www.simmonsfuneralhome.com.
Obituaries Newsletter
Sign up to get the most recent local obituaries delivered to your inbox.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.