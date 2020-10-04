 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Henry Sanders -- Orangeburg
0 comments

Henry Sanders -- Orangeburg

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}

ORANGEBURG -- Mr. Henry Sanders 82, of Orangeburg, passed away Friday, Oct. 2, 2020, at the Regional Medical Center, Orangeburg.

Arrangements are incomplete and will be announced later.

Condolences may be expressed via telephone to his daughters, April Sanders at 803-614-1380 and Hendrella Green at 803--747-8235, or Simmons Funeral Home and Crematory of Orangeburg.

Please adhere to all COVID-19 precautions.

Online condolences may be sent to www.simmonsfuneralhome.com.

Tags

Obituaries Newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
Load comments

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News