Henry Sanders -- Orangeburg

ORANGEBURG -- Mr. Henry Sanders 82, of Orangeburg, passed away Friday, Oct. 2, 2020, at the Regional Medical Center, Orangeburg.

Arrangements are incomplete and will be announced later.

Condolences may be expressed via telephone to his daughters, April Sanders at 803-614-1380 and Hendrella Green at 803--747-8235, or Simmons Funeral Home and Crematory of Orangeburg.

Please adhere to all COVID-19 precautions.

Online condolences may be sent to www.simmonsfuneralhome.com.