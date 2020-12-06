 Skip to main content
Henry Rutledge -- Reevesville
REEVESVILLE -- Graveside services for Henry Rutledge, 94, of 4662 Wire Road, Reevesville, will be held at 2 p.m. Tuesday, Dec. 8, 2020, in Beaufort National Cemetery in Beaufort.

Friends may call Stevens Funeral Home. Online condolences maybe expressed at www.stevensfh.net.

