Henry Robinson -- Hopkins

HOPKINS -- Memorial services for Mr. Henry Robinson of 1219 Mount Elon Church Road, Hopkins, will be held on Tuesday, Oct. 26, 2021, at 11 a.m. at Carson's Funeral Home of St. Matthews.
Henry leaves to cherish his wife and best friend, Rose Cook- Robinson; six children, Andreas Cook Jr. (Eastover), Tristan Robinson (Irmo), Blanche Cook (Florida), Billy Cook (Charity), Trevahn Robinson (Columbia), Devahn Robinson (Hopkins), nine grandchildren; nieces; nephews; cousins; and a host of other relatives, family and friends. Henry had four special caregivers who loved him dearly, O.P., Heidi, Mrs. Mary, and Charity. A special thanks to Chris Nettles, his home health and hospice nurse.
Henry will be truly missed by all.
Family and friends may call the residence or Carson's Funeral Home.
