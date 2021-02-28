Henry Oliver Dukes Sr. -- Orangeburg

Born in Cattle Creek on March 25, 1928, he was a son of the late Charlie and Olivia Metts Dukes. Mr. Dukes served our country honorably in the U.S. Army, which he joined on March 25, 1947. Over the course of 22 years, he served around the globe including Korea and Vietnam, retiring from the U.S. Army as a Sergeant First Class in 1969. He was awarded the National Defense Service Medal (1st Oak Leaf Cluster), United Nations Service Medal, Vietnam Service Medal, Good Conduct Medal (3rd Award), and the Army of Occupation Medal (Germany-Japan). He owned and operated Dukes Electrical in Orangeburg. Henry was an accomplished penmaker and enjoyed turning wood into beautiful pieces of art. He will always be remembered as a true Southern gentleman who loved his family and his community, always willing to give to his fellowman and help in any way that he could.