Henry Milford Vaughn -- Orangeburg

ORANGEBURG -- Henry Milford Vaughn of Orangeburg was born Oct. 12, 1933, in Startex, S.C., to the Rev. B. Milford Vaughn and Ruby Dawson Vaughn.

Mr. Vaughn passed away on Jan. 7, 2023, after a brief illness.

Mr. Vaughn graduated from North Greenville Jr. College and retired from Spartan Mills and Greenwood Mills. He was a member of Northside Baptist Church, a mason and a part-time music director for several churches. Henry was known for his beautiful voice and love of singing and sang in hundreds of life events such as weddings and funerals.

Mr. Vaughn is survived by his wife, Shirley Hughes Vaughn; and son, Ronnie Vaughn (Angie) of Orangeburg. He is also survived by his two grandsons, Ryan Vaughn (Jennifer) and Jonathon Vaughn of Orangeburg. Survivors also include his sister, Frances Johnson of Lyman; and three great-granddaughters, Ella, Elizabeth and McKenley Vaughn. He also leaves four stepchildren, Sheryl Manning, Tracey Hughes, Reese Hughes and Benjamin Hughes. Mr. Vaughn was pre-deceased by brothers, Jerry Vaughn and Danny Vaughn; wife, Mildred Vaughn; wife, Rebekah J. Vaughn; and son, David Vaughn.

A private family burial will be held at Holly Springs Baptist Church, Inman, on Jan. 25, 2023, and a public memorial celebration of his life at 2 p.m. Jan. 28 at Northside Baptist Church, 1250 Columbia Road, Orangeburg. The Rev. Jim Parnell will be officiate.

Floyd's Mortuary, Spartanburg, is in charge of assisting the family with services.