March 31, 1929 - April 25, 2023

COPE - Henry McDuffie Crosby, Sr., 94, of Cope, passed away on Tuesday, April 25, 2023, surrounded by his family.

Funeral services will be held at 11:00 AM on Friday, April 28, 2023, at Ebenezer Baptist Church, 3144 Cordova Road, Cordova. Rev. Brian Self will be officiating. Burial will follow at Crestlawn Memorial Gardens, 4830 Columbia Road, Orangeburg, with military honors.

The family will receive friends from 10:00 - 11:00 AM on Friday, April 28, 2023, at Ebenezer Baptist Church Fellowship Hall, prior to the funeral service.

Honored to serve as pallbearers are Dillon Crosby, Chad Crosby, Travis Crosby, Brian Austin, Russ Hewitt, Wage Hiott, Christian Hutson, Camron Crosby.

Mr. Crosby was born on March 31, 1929, in Orangeburg. He was the son of the late Ernest B. Crosby and the late Lucille Thomas Crosby. He served his country in the United States Navy. Mr. Crosby worked until his retirement with Sunbeam Bakery. He was a member of Ebenezer Baptist Church. Mr. Crosby enjoyed going to auctions in his spare time. He loved spending time with his children, grandchildren and great-grandchildren. He was preceded in death by his parents; grandsons, Henry M. "Trae" Crosby II, Jeremiah Dominic Grenier II; brothers, Pfc. Louis Nelson Crosby, Gene Crosby, Otis Crosby, J.P. Crosby, Ben Crosby, Harold Crosby, Herbert Crosby; sister, Ruth Bonnette.

Survivors include his wife of 74 years, Margaret Bonnett Crosby; children, Glenda C. Austin, Henry M. "Mac" Crosby (Debbie), Thomas A. "Tony" Crosby (Kathy); six grandchildren; 10 great-grandchildren; and a number of nieces and nephews.

Memorials may be made to Ebenezer Baptist Church at 3144 Cordova Road, Cordova, SC, 29039; or to a charity of one's choice.

