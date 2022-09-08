 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Henry Louis Hickson -- St. Matthews

Henry Louis Hickson

ST. MATTHEWS -- Funeral services for Henry Louis Hickson, 81, of 311 Pearl St., St. Matthews, will be held at noon Friday, Sept. 9, 2022, at Victory Tabernacle Pentecostal Church in Orangeburg. The body will be placed in the church at 11 a.m.

Burial will be held in Bellville Memorial Gardens in Orangeburg. Viewing will be from 3 to 7 p.m. Thursday, Sept. 8, at Carson Funeral Home in St. Matthews. Masks must be worn at these services.

Family and friends may call the residence or Carson Funeral Home.

