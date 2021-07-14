Henry Lee Tilley -- Elloree

ELLOREE -- Mr. Henry Lee Tilley, 81, of Elloree, passed away Monday, July 12, 2021, at the Regional Medical Center in Orangeburg.

Funeral arrangements are incomplete and will be announced later by Williams Funeral Home of Elloree.

Due to COVID-19 precautions, the family is not receiving guests at the residence; however, you may contact his daughter, April Gadson, at 803-854-2606.

Online condolences may be sent to the family via info@williamsfuneralhomeofelloree.com. Friends may also call the funeral home.