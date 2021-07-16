Henry Lee Tilley

ELLOREE -- Graveside services for Mr. Henry Lee Tilley, 81, of Elloree, will be held at 11 a.m. Saturday, July 17, 2021, at Browning Branch Cemetery, Elloree. COVID-19 protocols, including masks, will be required for persons attending the service.

Drive-thru viewing is scheduled from 3 to 7 p.m. Friday July 16, at Williams Funeral Home of Elloree.

Due to COVID-19 precautions, the family is not receiving guests at the residence; however, you may contact his daughter, April Gadson, at 803-854-2606.

