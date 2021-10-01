 Skip to main content
Henry Lee ‘Pete’ Allen -- Bronx, N.Y.
Henry Lee ‘Pete’ Allen -- Bronx, N.Y.

BRONX, N.Y. -- Graveside services for Mr. Henry Lee “Pete” Allen, 73, of Bronx, N.Y., and formerly of Orangeburg, will be held at 11 a.m. Saturday, Oct. 2, 2021, at Union Chapel Baptist Church, Orangeburg, with interment to follow in the church cemetery. The Rev. Barbara Mavins is officiating.

Mr. Allen passed away Friday, Sept. 17, at St. Barnabas Hospital, Bronx.

Visitation will be held from 1 to 7 p.m. Friday, Oct, 1.

Friends may call Simmons Funeral Home and Crematory of Orangeburg.

Please adhere to all COVID-19 precautions.

