Henry Lee Nicholson Sr. -- Denmark

DENMARK – Henry Lee Nicholson Sr., 87, went to be with his Lord and Savior on Dec. 3, 2020. Funeral services will be held at 3 p.m. Sunday, Dec. 6, 2020, at Ghents Branch Baptist Church, 1974 Ghents Branch Road, Denmark, SC 29042, with the Rev. Sunny Mooney officiating. Visitation will be one hour prior to service in the Family Life Center. Burial will follow at Zion Methodist Church, 6614 Farrells Road, Branchville, SC 29432.

One of six children, Henry was born in 1933 to the late James R. Nicholson Sr. and Lena Richardson Nicholson. He graduated Oakway High School, attended Clemson University and served in the U.S. Army. Henry worked for West End Dairies and owned Nicholson Dairy Farm. He retired from USDA-NRCS as a soil conservationist. Henry was an avid fisherman and boat navigator. He loved coon hunting, spending time outdoors, cooking cane syrup and having fish fries. Henry was a dedicated Clemson football supporter. He was an easygoing southern gentleman and never let the world get to him. As a Christian who dedicated his life to his Lord Jesus Christ, he also served as a deacon at Ghents Branch Baptist Church and supported the South Carolina Brotherhood. He was a loving husband, father and grandfather who will be missed by many.