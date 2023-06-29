HARRISBURG, Pa. -- Henry Lee Jones, 67, of Harrisburg, Pa., departed this earthly life on June 25, 2023, after a brief illness. Arrangements entrusted to Al Jenkins Funeral Home of Orangeburg will be announced at a later date.

The family will be accepting visitors at the residence of his sister, Rev. Carol Palm, and his mother, Ms. Marthell Jones, at 2477 Hickory Drive (Bonneville Subdivision), Orangeburg. Friends may also call the funeral home. Please be mindful of COVID-19 guidelines and precautions. Email condolences may be sent to: aljenkinsfuneralhome@gmail.com.