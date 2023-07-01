HARRISBURG, Pa. -- A Celebration of Life Service for Henry Lee Jones, 67, of Harrisburg, PA, will be held on Monday, July 3, 2023 at 11:00 AM at Providence AME Church, 52 Archangel Lane, St. Matthews, SC. Pastor Corinthea Stack. Interment will follow in the church cemetery. Mr. Jones departed this earthly life on June 25, 2023, at Spring Grove Nursing Home after a brief illness. Public visitation will be on Sunday, July 2, 2023, from 2:00 to 6:00 PM at Al Jenkins Funeral Home of Orangeburg. Mr. Jones will lie in repose one hour prior to service at the church. The family will be accepting visitors at the residence of his sister, Rev. Carol Palm, and his mother, Ms. Marthell Jones, at 2477 Hickory Drive (Bonneville Subdivision) Orangeburg. Friends may also call the funeral home. Please be mindful of COVID-19 guidelines and precautions.