Henry L. 'Cheetah' Brailey Sr. -- Neeses

NEESES -- The graveside service for Mr. Henry L. “Cheetah” Brailey Sr., 83, of Neeses, will be held at 11 a.m. Saturday, Feb. 20, 2021, at New Light United Methodist Church Shady Grove Cemetery in Neeses. Everyone is asked to wear double masks at the graveside service.

Mr. Brailey, son of the late John Henry Brailey and Emma Lou Evans Brailey, was born on March 5, 1937, in Orangeburg County. He departed this earthly life on Thursday, Feb. 11.

“Cheetah” joined New Light United Methodist Church, formerly Shady Grove Methodist Church, and remained a member until his passing. He retired from Lafarge, formerly Gifford Hill Cement Company, as a heavy equipment operator driving the largest Caterpillar bulldozer in the Southeast. “Cheetah” was employed there for over 30 years. He continued with many work opportunities that allowed him to use heavy equipment until his health declined.

“Cheetah” never met a stranger and was known for his smile, wit and giving spirit. He was a lover of life, and had a passion for fishing, hunting, and refereeing baseball and softball. He was a major contributor to the South Carolina Educational Lottery.