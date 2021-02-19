Henry L. 'Cheetah' Brailey Sr. -- Neeses

NEESES -- The graveside service for Mr. Henry L. “Cheetah” Brailey Sr., 83, of Neeses, will be held at 11 a.m. Saturday, Feb. 20, 2021, at New Light United Methodist Church Shady Grove Cemetery in Neeses. Everyone is asked to wear double masks at the graveside service.
Mr. Brailey, son of the late John Henry Brailey and Emma Lou Evans Brailey, was born on March 5, 1937, in Orangeburg County. He departed this earthly life on Thursday, Feb. 11.
“Cheetah” joined New Light United Methodist Church, formerly Shady Grove Methodist Church, and remained a member until his passing. He retired from Lafarge, formerly Gifford Hill Cement Company, as a heavy equipment operator driving the largest Caterpillar bulldozer in the Southeast. “Cheetah” was employed there for over 30 years. He continued with many work opportunities that allowed him to use heavy equipment until his health declined.
“Cheetah” never met a stranger and was known for his smile, wit and giving spirit. He was a lover of life, and had a passion for fishing, hunting, and refereeing baseball and softball. He was a major contributor to the South Carolina Educational Lottery.
Mr. Brailey was preceded in death by his parents; five brothers, L.C. Brailey, Clarence Brailey Sr., Melvin Brailey, Calvin Brailey and John Richard Brailey; and a god-brother, James “Buster” Johnson.
“Cheetah” leaves to cherish fond memories to his wife of 60 years, Mary C. Brailey of the home; six children, Brenda L. Brailey of Toledo, Ohio, Sharon (Gerald) Robinson of Jacksonville, Fla., Alisa D. (the late Kenneth) Black of Sumter, Henry L. (Shyron) Brailey Jr. of Raleigh, N.C., Shondra (Vinson) Rivers of Elgin and Tonya L. Brailey of Rock Hill; three sisters, Yvonne V. Brailey of North, Noetta (Larry) Ford of Washington, D.C., and Madeline B. Stevenson of Cordova; a brother, Terry (Debbie) Brailey of Killeen, Texas; 14 grandchildren; three great-grandchildren; eight sisters-in-law; seven brothers-in-law; and a many nieces, nephews, cousins, other relatives, and friends.
The viewing will be from noon to 7 p.m. Friday, Feb. 19, at W.B. Crumel Funeral Home of North.
Friends may visit at the residence of his wife, Mary C. Brailey, 3147 Ninety-Six Road, Neeses. Please wear masks, social distance, and visit briefly when visiting the residence.
Friends may also call the funeral home.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.