 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Henry Keller -- Orangeburg
0 comments

Henry Keller -- Orangeburg

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}

ORANGEBURG -- Henry Keller, 65, of Orangeburg, was called home on Tuesday, Aug. 17, 2021.

Services have been entrusted to JP Holley Funeral Home, St. Matthews Chapel.

Tags

Obituaries Newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
Load comments

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News