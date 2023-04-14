ORANGEBURG - Funeral services for Mr. Henry Jacobs, 83, of 273 Mayes Road, Orangeburg, SC, will be held 1:00 p.m., Saturday, April 15, 2023, at Good Hope AME Church, Cope, SC, with interment to follow in the church cemetery.

Mr. Jacobs passed away Sunday, April 9, 2023, at MUSC Orangeburg.

Visitation will be held Friday, April 14, 2023, from 1:30 p.m. - 6:00 p.m.

Family and friends may visit the residence of his wife, Willie Lou Jacobs, 273 Mayes Road, Orangeburg, or call Simmons Funeral Home and Crematory of Orangeburg.

Please adhere to all COVID-19 precautions and masks are required during visitation and funeral services.

Online condolences may be expressed at www.simmonsfuneralhome.com.