Henry Haygood Jr. -- North
NORTH -- Mr. Henry Haygood Jr., 69, of North, passed away Wednesday, Nov. 18, 2020, at his residence.

A graveside service will be held at 1 p.m. Sunday, Nov. 22, at Boltin Avenue Church of God Cemetery in North.

Viewing will be held from 1 to 7 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 21, at W.B. Crumel Funeral Home of North.

Friends may visit the residence and also call W.B. Crumel Funeral Home.

