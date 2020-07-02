Henry Foster Bowman III -- Orangeburg
0 comments

Henry Foster Bowman III -- Orangeburg

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}

ORANGEBURG – Graveside services for Mr. Henry Foster Bowman III, 70, of 122 Cactus Lane, Orangeburg, will be held at 11 a.m. Friday, July 3, 2020, at Belleville Memorial Gardens, Orangeburg, with full military honors.

Mr. Bowman passed away Monday, June 29, at the Regional Medical Center, Orangeburg.

Viewing for the public will be held from noon to 7 p.m. Thursday, July 2, at the funeral home.

Friends may call at the residence on Thursday between the hours of 3 and 07 p.m. Adherence to COVID-19DC requirements are mandatory while attending services at the gravesite. Family and friends who are unable to attend the graveside services are invited to watch a live stream of the services at 11 a.m. by visiting www.dashsfh.com and clicking on Henry Bowman's obituary page. Online condolences may also be submitted.

Sacred arrangements are entrusted to Dash's Funeral Home of Orangeburg.

To plant a tree in memory of Henry Bowman, III as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.

Tags

Obituaries Newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
Load comments

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News