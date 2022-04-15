Henry Fogle Jr. -- Holly Hill

HOLLY HILL -- Funeral services for Mr. Henry Fogle Jr., 77, of 205 Oakley Lane, Holly Hill, will be held at 1 p.m. Saturday, April 16, 2022, at New Calvary Church, Vance. Burial will follow in the Island Cemetery.

Viewing is scheduled from 2 to 6 p.m. Friday, April 15, at Williams Funeral Home of Elloree. Please adhere to COVID-19 precautions.

The family is receiving friends at the residence of Mary Ann Fogle Clark, 3253 Old State Road, Santee, from 3 to 8 p.m. daily.

Online condolences may be sent to the family via info@williamsfuneralhomeofelloree.com. Friends may call the funeral home.