HOLLY HILL -- Mr. Henry Fogle Jr., 77, of 205 Oakley Lane, Holly Hill, passed away at the Lexington Medical Center, West Columbia, on April 9, 2022.

Funeral arrangements are incomplete and will be announced later by Williams Funeral Home of Elloree.

The family is receiving friends at the residence of Mary Ann Fogle Clark, 3253 Old State Road, Santee, from 3 until 8 p.m. daily.

Please adhere to COVID-19 precautions when visiting.

Friends may also call the funeral home.