Henry “Doobie” Walker -- North

NORTH -- Mr. Henry “Doobie” Walker, 77, passed away Monday, Jan. 3, 2022, at his residence.

The service will be held 1 p.m. Saturday, Jan. 8, 2022, at Bethlehem Baptist Church Cemetery in Woodford.

The viewing will be from 1 to 7 p.m. Friday, Jan. 7, 2022, at W. B. Crumel Funeral Home of North.

Friends may visit the residence and call the funeral home.

Please wear a mask when visiting the residence.