 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Henry “Doobie” Walker -- North

  • 0
Henry “Doobie” Walker

NORTH -- Mr. Henry “Doobie” Walker, 77, passed away Monday, Jan. 3, 2022, at his residence.

The service will be held 1 p.m. Saturday, Jan. 8, 2022, at Bethlehem Baptist Church Cemetery in Woodford.

The viewing will be from 1 to 7 p.m. Friday, Jan. 7, 2022, at W. B. Crumel Funeral Home of North.

Friends may visit the residence and call the funeral home.

Please wear a mask when visiting the residence.

Tags

Obituaries Newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
Load comments

Related to this story

Watch Now: Related Video

Americans Do Not Remember Jan. 6 Capitol Riot As One People

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News