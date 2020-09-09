Henry ‘Diney' Young Jr.
ORANGEBURG -- Henry "Diney" Young Jr., 77, of Orangeburg, passed away Saturday, Sept. 5, 2020.
A private memorial service will be held at a later date.
Diney was born in Orangeburg, son of the late Henry "Harry" Gourdin Young and Constance Boggs Young. He was a graduate of Clemson University. He operated a number of businesses in Orangeburg during his lifetime and is best remembered as a farmer, bail bondsman and gunsmith.
Survivors include his brother, Billy Young (Betsy); sons, Russ Young (Annie) and Harry Young; daughter, Julie Young; and grandchildren, Hart Young, Lindsay Young, Sarah Young and Katie Young. Diney leaves behind many loved ones and extended and surrogate family; the list is impossibly long, but includes Melanie Rast, Sharon Rast, Elisa Hedgpath, Maria Hedgpath, Briggs, Dick, Guy and Morgie. Diney was engaged in the community through his final days, and a source of humor, comfort and companionship for many.
