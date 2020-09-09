 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Henry ‘Diney’ Young Jr. -- Orangeburg
0 comments

Henry ‘Diney’ Young Jr. -- Orangeburg

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}

Henry ‘Diney' Young Jr.

ORANGEBURG -- Henry "Diney" Young Jr., 77, of Orangeburg, passed away Saturday, Sept. 5, 2020.

A private memorial service will be held at a later date.

Diney was born in Orangeburg, son of the late Henry "Harry" Gourdin Young and Constance Boggs Young. He was a graduate of Clemson University. He operated a number of businesses in Orangeburg during his lifetime and is best remembered as a farmer, bail bondsman and gunsmith.

Survivors include his brother, Billy Young (Betsy); sons, Russ Young (Annie) and Harry Young; daughter, Julie Young; and grandchildren, Hart Young, Lindsay Young, Sarah Young and Katie Young. Diney leaves behind many loved ones and extended and surrogate family; the list is impossibly long, but includes Melanie Rast, Sharon Rast, Elisa Hedgpath, Maria Hedgpath, Briggs, Dick, Guy and Morgie. Diney was engaged in the community through his final days, and a source of humor, comfort and companionship for many.

Online condolences may be expressed at www.dukesharleyfuneralhome.com.

Tags

Obituaries Newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
Load comments

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News