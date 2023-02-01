Henry Devine 'Cole' Coleman -- Orangeburg

ORANGEBURG -- Henry Devine “Cole” Coleman, 59, of 532 Old Elloree Road, Orangeburg, died Jan. 26, 2023, at the Regional Medical Center following a brief illness.

Funeral services will be held 11 a.m. Thursday, Feb. 2, at Bushy Pond Baptist Church in Norway. Burial will follow in the church cemetery.

Viewing for the public will be held from 1 to 7 p.m. Wednesday, Feb. 1.

Staff and all those attending must wear a mask and adhere to all COVID-19 rules and regulations.

Friends may call at the residence and at Glover's Funeral Home. The family will receive limited guests due to COVID-19.

