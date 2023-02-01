 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Henry Devine 'Cole' Coleman -- Orangeburg

  • 0
Henry Devine "Cole" Coleman

ORANGEBURG -- Henry Devine “Cole” Coleman, 59, of 532 Old Elloree Road, Orangeburg, died Jan. 26, 2023, at the Regional Medical Center following a brief illness.

Funeral services will be held 11 a.m. Thursday, Feb. 2, at Bushy Pond Baptist Church in Norway. Burial will follow in the church cemetery.

Viewing for the public will be held from 1 to 7 p.m. Wednesday, Feb. 1.

Staff and all those attending must wear a mask and adhere to all COVID-19 rules and regulations.

Friends may call at the residence and at Glover's Funeral Home. The family will receive limited guests due to COVID-19.

Online condolences may be made at gloversfuneralhome.com.

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
Load comments

Related to this story

Watch Now: Related Video

Seven officers disciplined in Tyre Nichols' death

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News