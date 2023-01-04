 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Henry Coleman -- Orangeburg

ORANGEBURG — Henry Coleman, 86, of 426 Mingo St., Orangeburg, will be held at 11 a.m. Thursday, Jan. 5, 2023, at Edisto Fork United Methodist Church.

Burial will be in Jerusalem UMC Cemetery, with the Rev. Ellis White Jr., pastor.

Mr. Coleman passed Dec. 31, 2022, at the Regional Medical Center.

Mr. Coleman will lie in repose one hour prior to service at the church.

Public visitation will be held from 2 to 6 p.m. Wednesday, Jan. 4. Masks required for visitation at the funeral home.

Following COVID-19 guidelines, the family respectfully requests no visitors at the residence. Friends may also call the funeral Home.

