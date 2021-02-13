 Skip to main content
Henry 'Cheetah' Brailey Sr. -- Neeses
Henry 'Cheetah' Brailey Sr. -- Neeses

NEESES -- Mr. Henry “Cheetah” Brailey Sr., 83, of Neeses passed away Thursday, Feb. 11, 2021.

Funeral plans will be announced by W. B. Crumel Funeral Home of North.

Friends may visit at the residence of his wife, Mary Brailey, 3147 Ninety-Six Road, Neeses. Please wear your mask, social distance, and visit briefly when visiting the residence.

Friends may also call the funeral home.

